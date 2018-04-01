Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1121705584199 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.29. 718,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $111,611.78, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Royal Bank of Canada declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

