Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor Sells 10,000 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.63, for a total transaction of C$1,026,300.00.

RY stock opened at C$99.52 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.13 and a 12-month high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.20. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of C$10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.82 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.80.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

