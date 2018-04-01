E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. Its non-strategic operations are reported under Non-Core Business. The Company’s business areas include energy networks, customer solutions, renewables, energy efficiency and distributed energy, technical services and nuclear.

