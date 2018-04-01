Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($39.38) to GBX 2,950 ($40.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,930 ($40.48) to GBX 3,040 ($42.00) and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($37.58) price objective (up from GBX 2,650 ($36.61)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,725 ($37.65) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($28.32) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,645.83 ($36.55).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,233.50 ($30.86) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($27.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($35.64).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/royal-dutch-shell-rdsa-earns-overweight-rating-from-barclays-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.