Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Price

Media coverage about Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royal Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7752055833695 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $85.87 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,620.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.79 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $387,750 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

