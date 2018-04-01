Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.87 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi and Gate.io. Ruff has a market capitalization of $42.87 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162236 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io and Huobi. It is not possible to purchase Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

