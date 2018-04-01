Rupaya [OLD] (RUPX) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Rupaya [OLD] (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Rupaya [OLD] has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya [OLD] coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. Rupaya [OLD] has a total market cap of $0.00 and $150.00 worth of Rupaya [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupaya [OLD] alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00683935 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006129 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003914 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00087330 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Rupaya [OLD] Profile

Rupaya [OLD] (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @RupayaCoin. Rupaya [OLD]’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya [OLD] is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It was designed to facilitate transactions in the South Asian market. “

Buying and Selling Rupaya [OLD]

Rupaya [OLD] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinsMarkets. It is not possible to purchase Rupaya [OLD] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya [OLD] must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya [OLD] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Rupaya [OLD] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupaya [OLD] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.