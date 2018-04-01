Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0787

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Rupee has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $17,082.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupee has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002037 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 22,916,450 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.