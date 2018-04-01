RussiaCoin (RC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89.00

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. RussiaCoin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $89.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RussiaCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One RussiaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00696382 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006306 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003929 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00087363 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

RussiaCoin Coin Profile

RC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

RussiaCoin Coin Trading

RussiaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RussiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RussiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

