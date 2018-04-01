Russian Miner Coin Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (RMC)

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Russian Miner Coin has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $564.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Russian Miner Coin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Russian Miner Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $6,271.81 or 0.92000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Kuna.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Russian Miner Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00705973 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00159757 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029480 BTC.

Russian Miner Coin Profile

Russian Miner Coin was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Russian Miner Coin’s official website is rmc.one.

Buying and Selling Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Kuna. It is not possible to buy Russian Miner Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Russian Miner Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Russian Miner Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Russian Miner Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.