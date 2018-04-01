Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ruth's Hospitality Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Ruth's Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Ruth's Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ruth's Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth's Hospitality Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruth's Hospitality Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth's Hospitality Group $414.82 million $30.13 million 22.23 Ruth's Hospitality Group Competitors $1.94 billion $187.86 million 18.16

Ruth's Hospitality Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ruth's Hospitality Group. Ruth's Hospitality Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth's Hospitality Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth's Hospitality Group 7.26% 40.65% 16.39% Ruth's Hospitality Group Competitors 3.91% -3.22% 5.31%

Dividends

Ruth's Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ruth's Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 50.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ruth's Hospitality Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth's Hospitality Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ruth's Hospitality Group Competitors 514 2613 2936 118 2.43

Ruth's Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Ruth's Hospitality Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ruth's Hospitality Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ruth's Hospitality Group rivals beat Ruth's Hospitality Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

