Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for RWE (RWE)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RWE. Commerzbank set a €17.70 ($21.85) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €22.50 ($27.78) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating on shares of RWE in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

Shares of RWE stock remained flat at $€20.06 ($24.77) during trading hours on Wednesday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a one year high of €23.28 ($28.74).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, generates, distributes, and sells electricity, as well as produces, distributes, and sells gas. It operates through Conventional Power Generation, Trading/Gas Midstream, and Innogy segments. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and pumped-storage and run-of-river power plants, as well as generates heat.

