Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $911.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will announce sales of $911.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $901.97 million to $922.00 million. Ryerson posted sales of $814.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $911.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 71.60% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ryerson (NYSE RYI) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,455. The firm has a market cap of $336.74, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 40,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

