S&W Seed (SANW) & Limoneira (LMNR) Head-To-Head Contrast

S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Limoneira’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $75.37 million 1.16 -$11.82 million ($0.10) -36.00 Limoneira $121.31 million 2.84 $6.59 million $0.42 56.50

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed. S&W Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limoneira, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. S&W Seed does not pay a dividend. Limoneira pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -17.08% -4.50% -2.25% Limoneira 13.85% 5.27% 2.16%

Volatility & Risk

S&W Seed has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for S&W Seed and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 2 4 0 2.67 Limoneira 0 0 1 0 3.00

S&W Seed presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 47.22%. Limoneira has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Limoneira.

Summary

Limoneira beats S&W Seed on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company (S&W) is a global agricultural company. The Company focuses on the breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed. In addition to its primary activities in alfalfa seed, it also offers hybrid sorghum and sunflower seed germplasm. As of June 30, 2016, the Company sold its alfalfa seed varieties in more than 30 countries across the globe. It also owns and operates seed-cleaning and processing facilities in Five Points, California and Nampa, Idaho and a seed processing facility in Keith, South Australia. Its commercial product line-up includes alfalfa seed varieties that span from Fall Dormancy (FD) 3 to FD 10. Its non-dormant varieties include SW 10, SW 9720, SW 9215, SW 9628 and SW 8421S. Its FD 3, FD 4 and FD 5 S&W varieties are adapted to the winter-hardy intermountain west and the northern half of the United States and Canada. Its FD 3, FD 4 and FD 5 S&W varieties include Rhino, SW4328 and SW5909.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers. It has approximately 4,800 acres of lemons. The Lemon Packing segment engages in lemon packing, and shipping and handling activities. This segment also processes, packs, and sells lemons grown by others. The Avocados segment grows avocados. This segment has approximately 900 acres of avocados. The Other Agribusiness segment grows oranges and specialty citrus; and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,500 acres of oranges; and approximately 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment owns and maintains approximately 245 residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company has its agricultural plantings in Ventura, Tulare, San Bernardino, and San Luis Obispo counties in California; Yuma county in Arizona; and La Serena, Chile. Limoneira Company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

