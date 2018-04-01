Sabre Corp (SABR) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,643,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Sabre worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 171,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,890.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.54 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 53.65%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 8,869,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $197,526,949.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

