SAExploration (SAEX) & CGG (CGG) Head to Head Contrast

SAExploration (NASDAQ: SAEX) and CGG (NYSE:CGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 60.3%. SAExploration does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAExploration and CGG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $127.02 million 0.16 -$40.75 million N/A N/A CGG $1.32 billion 0.04 -$514.90 million N/A N/A

SAExploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CGG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAExploration and CGG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of SAExploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CGG shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SAExploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SAExploration has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -32.09% -176.24% -23.61% CGG -39.01% -66.78% -11.14%

Summary

CGG beats SAExploration on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CGG Company Profile

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data. Its segments include Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR); Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition includes marine, and land and multi-physics. Its GGR segment includes the Multi-client business line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business lines (processing and imaging of geophysical data, reservoir characterization, geophysical consulting and software services, geological data library and data management solutions). The Equipment segment consists of its manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment. It operates through Saturno, a multi-client survey over Santos Basin Offshore Brazil.

