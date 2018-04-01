Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 143 Shares

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $17,144.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,023.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $16,289.13.

On Thursday, March 15th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $18,314.01.

On Thursday, March 8th, John Victor Roos sold 143 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.76, for a total transaction of $17,983.68.

On Thursday, March 1st, John Victor Roos sold 121 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $14,628.90.

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $14,773.08.

On Thursday, February 15th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $14,462.19.

On Thursday, February 8th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $14,202.90.

On Thursday, February 1st, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $14,615.70.

On Thursday, January 25th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $14,606.67.

On Thursday, January 18th, John Victor Roos sold 129 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $14,219.67.

CRM stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,794,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84,003.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.44, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce.com has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 204.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.91.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

