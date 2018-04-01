Sally Beauty (SBH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products supplier. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through world. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 9,000 products for hair, skin, and nails through professional lines such as OPI, China Glaze, Wella, Clairol, Conair and Hot Shot Tools, as well as an extensive selection of proprietary merchandise. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico and Aquage, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2,057.94, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The company had revenue of $994.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

