San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $1.98 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,565,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 346.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,690,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,773 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 6,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,529,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $207,079.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $162.74 and a one year high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

