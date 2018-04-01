Sanne Group’s (SNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($12.43) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 905 ($12.50) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

LON:SNN opened at GBX 707 ($9.77) on Wednesday. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 579 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837 ($11.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/sanne-groups-snn-buy-rating-reiterated-at-berenberg-bank.html.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.