Santiment Network Token (SAN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.76 Million

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Santiment Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00013924 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, OKEx and EtherDelta. During the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $59.56 million and $1.76 million worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00696621 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161726 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,660,371 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers datafeeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, OKEx and Liqui. It is not possible to purchase Santiment Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santiment Network Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santiment Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.