Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $121.45 and a 1 year high of $151.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4953 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

