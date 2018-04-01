13,436 Shares in DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DBEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of DBX ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBX ETF Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000.

NYSEARCA:DBEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. 9,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,841. DBX ETF Trust has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $26.32.

