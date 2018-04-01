Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

NYSE:CM opened at $88.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $39,227.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.57%. research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce operates as a global financial institution, which provides a full range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

