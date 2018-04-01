5,068 Shares in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,463. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26,933.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

