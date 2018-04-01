Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $145.03 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares Dow Jones US Industrial Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

