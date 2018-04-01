Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Lessened by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,684 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,272,000 after purchasing an additional 548,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,762,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,321,000 after purchasing an additional 536,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $64.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89,651.18, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

