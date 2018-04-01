Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note published on Saturday, March 24th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.96.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $64.78. 7,282,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,410. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,651.18, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

