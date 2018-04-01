Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Sunrun worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Sunrun by 114.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,756 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sunrun by 25.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sunrun by 16.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $958.15, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.55. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.62 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.54%. equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. UBS began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

