Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 255.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,922 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Science Applications International worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Science Applications International by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,369.96, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

