Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research report released on Sunday, March 25th. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

TSE:SMT opened at C$3.30 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$3.68.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.44 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scotiabank Analysts Give Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) a C$3.50 Price Target” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/scotiabank-analysts-give-sierra-metals-smt-a-c3-50-price-target-updated.html.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the Yauricocha Mine, a polymetallic deposit located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.