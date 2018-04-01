Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,556 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Scripps Networks Interactive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a report on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In related news, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of Scripps Networks Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $527,982.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scripps Networks Interactive stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $956.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.81 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

