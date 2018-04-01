Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase raised Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,267.16, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.96. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $973,802.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $290,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,953 shares of company stock worth $3,833,188. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

