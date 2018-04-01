Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media stories about Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Second Sight Medical earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 47.9057008350686 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.92 on Friday. Second Sight Medical has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Second Sight Medical had a negative net margin of 358.06% and a negative return on equity of 197.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Second Sight Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Second Sight Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Second Sight Medical Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Singapore. The company's product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

