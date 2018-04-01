Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs from GBX 430 ($5.94) to GBX 460 ($6.36) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIR stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.71 ($0.05). Secure Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 334 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.02 ($5.26).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/secure-income-reit-sir-price-target-increased-to-gbx-460-by-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

Secure Income REIT Company Profile

Secure Income REIT Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in real estate assets. The Company owns a portfolio of over 30 assets. Its properties consist of healthcare assets and leisure assets. The healthcare assets consist of over 20 freehold private hospitals: a portfolio of approximately 20 located throughout England let to a subsidiary of Ramsay Health Care Limited.

