SEGRO plc (SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 603.83 ($8.34).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 505 ($6.98) to GBX 640 ($8.84) in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 460 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 580 ($8.01) to GBX 630 ($8.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 540 ($7.46) to GBX 600 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 506 ($6.99) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

LON:SGRO remained flat at $GBX 601.20 ($8.31) during trading hours on Friday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 447.40 ($6.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 612.80 ($8.47).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.60 ($0.27) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). SEGRO had a net margin of 400.00% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of £334.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 11.35 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse properties in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its segments include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

