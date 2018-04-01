SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Goldman Sachs from GBX 585 ($8.08) to GBX 620 ($8.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 610 ($8.43) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.84) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.84) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 560 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($8.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 460 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 603.83 ($8.34).

LON SGRO remained flat at $GBX 601.20 ($8.31) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 447.40 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 612.80 ($8.47).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.60 ($0.27) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The business had revenue of £334.70 million during the quarter. SEGRO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 400.00%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops and manages warehouse properties in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Its segments include Greater London, Thames Valley and National Logistics, Northern Europe (principally Germany), Southern Europe (principally France) and Central Europe (principally Poland).

