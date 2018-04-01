SegWit2x (CRYPTO:B2X) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, SegWit2x has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and $58,562.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SegWit2x coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00015212 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and Negocie Coins.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SegWit2x alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00694627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00162163 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029977 BTC.

About SegWit2x

SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X.

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Negocie Coins and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SegWit2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SegWit2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.