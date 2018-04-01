Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.32). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.64% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 827.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases.

