Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. Selective’s commercial insurance products are directed to small- to medium-sized service-oriented businesses, governmental entities and selected classes of light industry. They also offer personal insurance products to individuals and families. “

SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 target price on Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $60.70 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,565.82, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

