SelfSell Hits One Day Volume of $501,955.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $501,955.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00697268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030541 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to purchase SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

