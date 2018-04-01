Sempra Energy (SRE) Short Interest Update

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,195,087 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 19,392,825 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,805,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 542,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,916,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 85.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 32.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.63 and a 1-year high of $122.97. The company has a market cap of $28,397.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

