Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103,260.88, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a $72.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $75.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

