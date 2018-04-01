Service Co. International (SCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Off Wall Street began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $121,632.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $37.03. 722,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,492. The company has a market capitalization of $6,850.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Service Co. International has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $40.28.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $812.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.66 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $298.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/service-co-international-sci-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.