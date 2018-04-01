Sether Market Capitalization Achieves $4.52 Million (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Sether has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $144,256.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003819 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sether has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00703171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00162558 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031010 BTC.

About Sether

Sether’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,149,434 tokens. Sether’s official website is www.sether.io. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Token Trading

Sether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

