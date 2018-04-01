JPMorgan Chase Reiterates €14.10 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

JPMorgan Chase set a €14.10 ($17.41) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGL. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.64) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €9.00 ($11.11) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($15.01).

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon stock remained flat at $€11.45 ($14.14) during trading on Wednesday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €8.09 ($9.99) and a 52 week high of €14.70 ($18.15).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/sgl-carbon-sgl-given-a-14-10-price-target-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-analysts-updated-updated.html.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, the Asia Pacific/Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for the chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as graphite and silicon carbide heat exchangers, special heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and supplementary components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.