ShadowCash (SDC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. ShadowCash has a market cap of $794,699.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One ShadowCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShadowCash alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002194 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000738 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010974 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 138.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash (SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShadowCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShadowCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.