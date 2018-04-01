Sharechain Price Down 38.7% This Week (SSS)

Sharechain (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Sharechain has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $549.00 worth of Sharechain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharechain token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Bit-Z. During the last week, Sharechain has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharechain alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.01672740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007482 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016060 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Sharechain Token Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Sharechain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,023,561 tokens. The official website for Sharechain is www.sharechain.org.

Buying and Selling Sharechain

Sharechain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Bit-Z. It is not presently possible to buy Sharechain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharechain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharechain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharechain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharechain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.