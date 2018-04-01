Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) will announce $86.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shell Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.49 million. Shell Midstream Partners reported sales of $70.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $86.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.30 million to $673.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $825.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $472.90 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shell Midstream Partners.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 179.87%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 63.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 202,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 764,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,399. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The firm has a market cap of $4,711.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/shell-midstream-partners-lp-shlx-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-86-45-million.html.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Shell Midstream Operating, LLC. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to demand centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.