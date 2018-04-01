Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCVL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.46, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.85. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/shoe-carnival-inc-scvl-forecasted-to-post-q1-2019-earnings-of-0-75-per-share.html.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.